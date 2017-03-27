Peterborough Hosts OFAH AGM

OFAH set to host 89th Annual General Meeting and Fish & Wildlife Conference

Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry Kathryn McGarry to speak and participate in a Q&A with OFAH members

PETERBOROUGH – Hundreds of outdoor enthusiasts from across the province will be making their way to Mississauga Friday and Saturday for the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters’ 89th Annual General Meeting and Fish & Wildlife Conference.

During the two-day event at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel, attendees will hear from experts on a wide-range of topics including wildlife habitat on farms, Atlantic salmon restoration, flying fishing, moose harvest, how-to prepare wild game meat, the National Archery in the Schools Program, canine tracking and much more.

Presentations kick off on Friday with the OFAH annual general meeting at 8 a.m. followed by a Q&A with Ontario’s Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry Kathryn McGarry at 10 a.m. – for a full list of speakers and presentations, visit www.ofah.org/conference.

The event wraps up Saturday evening with a celebration to recognize 150 years of Canada and conservation.

Pre-registration for conference is closed, but you can still join us by visiting the registration desk in the front lobby of the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel, which is located at 6750 Mississauga Road.

