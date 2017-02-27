Wreck Finishes Kennington’s Daytona 500

February 27, 2017 By:jeffreyreed (Copyright 2017 London Ontario Golf) 0 Comments

D.J. Kennington of St. Thomas finished 36th amongst 40 drivers Sunday at the multiple accident-riddled Daytona 500, captured by Kurt Busch.

Kennington, 39, was tangled in a 16-car wreck after running a clean race until the 127th of 200 laps. He nearly escaped the carnage, but the front right wheel of his Toyota Camry caught a sliding Jimmie Johnson.

Kennington captured 26 NASCAR Canada wins in the 204 he had entered, following his first professional race at Delaware Speedway.

Twitter Digg Delicious Stumbleupon Technorati Facebook Email
Motor Sports

About jeffreyreed

A leading Canadian communications professional. Corporate office www.JeffreyReedReporting.com established 1989.
View all posts by jeffreyreed

No comments yet... Be the first to leave a reply!