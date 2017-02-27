Wreck Finishes Kennington’s Daytona 500

D.J. Kennington of St. Thomas finished 36th amongst 40 drivers Sunday at the multiple accident-riddled Daytona 500, captured by Kurt Busch.

Kennington, 39, was tangled in a 16-car wreck after running a clean race until the 127th of 200 laps. He nearly escaped the carnage, but the front right wheel of his Toyota Camry caught a sliding Jimmie Johnson.

Kennington captured 26 NASCAR Canada wins in the 204 he had entered, following his first professional race at Delaware Speedway.