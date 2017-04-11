Delaware Speedway 2017 Schedule

April 15th ICEBREAKER 150: Bone Stock Enduro

April 22nd Open Practice

April 28th SPRING NATIONALS: Qualifying races for: Super Stocks, Trucks, V8 Stocks, Bone Stocks PLUS full

event for Late Models

April 29th SPRING NATIONALS: Feature races for: Super Stocks, Trucks, V8 Stocks, Bone Stocks PLUS full

event for Open Wheel Modifieds

May 5th Late Models, V8 Stocks, Bone Stocks

May 12th Super Stocks, Trucks, Bone Stocks

May 19th Late Models, Trucks, V8 Stocks

May 20th Rusty Wallace Racing Experience

May 21st Automotive Swap Meet

May 26th Super Stocks, V8 Stocks, Bone Stocks, King of the Hill

June 2nd Late Models, Trucks, Bone Stocks

June 3rd NASCAR Pinty’s Series, Ontario Pro Challenge Series, Super Stocks

June 9th Super Stocks, V8 Stocks, Bone Stocks

June 16th Super Stocks, Trucks, Bone Stocks

June 23rd Late Models, Trucks, V8 Stocks

June 30th Super Stocks, V8 Stocks, Bone Stocks, King of the Hill

July 1st APC Series 100, Ontario Legends Series, Open Wheel Modifieds

July 7th Late Models, Trucks, Bone Stocks

July 14th Cruise Night: Super Stocks, V8 Stocks, Vintage Modifieds, classic car cruise

July 21st Super Stocks, Trucks, Bone Stocks

July 22nd Monster Truck Throwdown, Plus Backflippin’ Freestyle Motocross

July 23rd Monster Truck Throwdown, Plus Backflippin’ Freestyle Motocross

July 28th Armed Services Night: Late Models, V8 Stocks, Bone Stocks, King of the Hill

August 4th Splash Bash Cancer Drive: Super Stocks, Trucks, Bone Stocks

August 11th Late Models, V8 Stocks, Bone Stocks, Ontario Legends Series

August 18th Super Stocks, Trucks, V8 Stocks

August 19th ISMA Super Modifieds, Vintage Modifieds, Open Wheel Modifieds

August 25th Emergency Services Night: Super Stocks, V8 Stocks, Bone Stocks, King of the Hill