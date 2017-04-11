Delaware Speedway 2017 Schedule
April 15th ICEBREAKER 150: Bone Stock Enduro
April 22nd Open Practice
April 28th SPRING NATIONALS: Qualifying races for: Super Stocks, Trucks, V8 Stocks, Bone Stocks PLUS full
event for Late Models
April 29th SPRING NATIONALS: Feature races for: Super Stocks, Trucks, V8 Stocks, Bone Stocks PLUS full
event for Open Wheel Modifieds
May 5th Late Models, V8 Stocks, Bone Stocks
May 12th Super Stocks, Trucks, Bone Stocks
May 19th Late Models, Trucks, V8 Stocks
May 20th Rusty Wallace Racing Experience
May 21st Automotive Swap Meet
May 26th Super Stocks, V8 Stocks, Bone Stocks, King of the Hill
June 2nd Late Models, Trucks, Bone Stocks
June 3rd NASCAR Pinty’s Series, Ontario Pro Challenge Series, Super Stocks
June 9th Super Stocks, V8 Stocks, Bone Stocks
June 16th Super Stocks, Trucks, Bone Stocks
June 23rd Late Models, Trucks, V8 Stocks
June 30th Super Stocks, V8 Stocks, Bone Stocks, King of the Hill
July 1st APC Series 100, Ontario Legends Series, Open Wheel Modifieds
July 7th Late Models, Trucks, Bone Stocks
July 14th Cruise Night: Super Stocks, V8 Stocks, Vintage Modifieds, classic car cruise
July 21st Super Stocks, Trucks, Bone Stocks
July 22nd Monster Truck Throwdown, Plus Backflippin’ Freestyle Motocross
July 23rd Monster Truck Throwdown, Plus Backflippin’ Freestyle Motocross
July 28th Armed Services Night: Late Models, V8 Stocks, Bone Stocks, King of the Hill
August 4th Splash Bash Cancer Drive: Super Stocks, Trucks, Bone Stocks
August 11th Late Models, V8 Stocks, Bone Stocks, Ontario Legends Series
August 18th Super Stocks, Trucks, V8 Stocks
August 19th ISMA Super Modifieds, Vintage Modifieds, Open Wheel Modifieds
August 25th Emergency Services Night: Super Stocks, V8 Stocks, Bone Stocks, King of the Hill
