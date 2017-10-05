ParticipACTION Visits Victoria Park October 11

Now that Canadians have had their say, the ParticipACTION 150 Play List – the ultimate list of 150 physical activities that define us as Canadian – is here. Along with hockey, hiking and curling being some popular choices, so were dog walking, building a snowman and 5-pin bowling. Throughout 2017, Canadians are being challenged to try as many of the activities on the list as possible in celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation. This nationwide challenge will see events taking place from coast to coast to coast to give Canadians the chance to get moving and participate.

ParticipACTION 150 visits London’s Victoria Park next Wednesday, October 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The ParticipACTION 150 Play List kick-off event took place today at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto. The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, Elio Antunes, President & CEO of ParticipACTION, Sara Hennessey, ParticipACTION 150 Play List ambassador, Olympians and special guests took part in the ceremonial reveal of the 150 Play List. Attendees, along with the public, had a chance to check off a few activities on the list – such as curling, stick pull and wheelchair racing (athletics) – while travelling through a 150-shaped activity course.

“The ParticipACTION 150 Play List is a physical-activity movement, inspiring and motivating Canadians everywhere to move more and sit less,” said Antunes. “Busy schedules, sedentary jobs and hours spent indoors have left little room for physical activity in everyday life. Grab your family, friends or colleagues and try as many activities on this list as possible. And, remember, physical activity isn’t just great for our health—it’s part of who we are as Canadians.”

From October to December 2016, Canadians voted almost half a million times on the physical activities they wanted to make the list. The final list was based on Canadians’ votes, as well as expert input from the ParticipACTION 150 Play List Advisory Committee, a group of representatives from a variety of diverse stakeholder groups across Canada, to ensure the list reflects the diversity of Canada.

“The 150th anniversary of Confederation is an opportunity to celebrate all that makes us Canadian. The activities that have been chosen by Canadians for the Play List are an essential part of our collective identity,” said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

“The ParticipACTION 150 Play List celebrates the 150th anniversary of Confederation in the best way I know how—through physical activity. I’m proud to see the extraordinary work that ParticipACTION has done to be inclusive of persons of all abilities by providing adaptive options for each activity on the Play List. Being active is an essential part of being Canadian and ParticipACTION has ensured that it’s accessible to all of us, in every part of the country, regardless of who we are or where we live,” said Minister Qualtrough.

Canadians are invited to sign up online, get active and check off as many of the 150 activities as they can for chances to win weekly, monthly and grand-prize draws for $100 gift cards, Canadian vacation adventures or even a brand new Chevrolet. Being physically active is its own reward, but a little motivation doesn’t hurt!

The ParticipACTION 150 Play List Crew has 100 tour stops planned across Canada, with activity stations hosted by the Government of Canada, Manulife, Chevrolet and Shaw, making it easy for Canadians to try new activities and check a few of them off their list. Communities, local schools, clubs and sports organizations will also be holding events throughout the year to give even more opportunities for Canadians to have some fun and get active. Canadians can visit www.participaction.com/150 to search an interactive map to find tour stops and local community events and programs nearest them.

About the ParticipACTION 150 Play List

