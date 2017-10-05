in motion Community Challenge Offers Free Tracking App

The annual London-Middlesex in motion Community Challenge, taking place throughout October, is again promoting and celebrating healthy, active living.

The challenge encourages Londoners to track their physical activity throughout the month with assistance from tracking calendars, available at all London and Middlesex library branches, or with tracking logs available via the in motion smartphone app.

The 31-day physical activity Community Challenge is an easy and social way to get active and feel energized with friends, family and coworkers while being part of a great community initiative.

For more information, visit inmotion4life.ca.