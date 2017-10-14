End Of Line For Fairmont Lawn Bowling

by Jeffrey Reed, Editor, LondonOntarioSports.com

When the Fairmont Lawn Bowling Club opened in east London in 1915, it was one of the only leisure clubs in town, and it boasted more than 200 members.

More than a century later, the club and its 43 members are marking the end of an era.

As part of the London Psychiatric Hospital area plan urban design strategy, 8.42 acres of land resting north of Dundas Street East are for sale, with the property marked as multi-family priced at $22.4 million. The Fairmont club, now on a month-to-month lease instead of the traditional yearly lease, occupies 2 acres within that land parcel.

Instead of moving the club elsewhere on the government-owned land, or establishing new digs somewhere in London, the club has decided it has no option but to close its doors for good, according to Fairmont president Brian Garrett.

“We’re sad, and we’re devastated,” Garrett said. “It is just not cost feasible for us to find a new home.”

CBRE Group is handling the sale for Infrastructure Ontario. Neither returned calls. Garrett said the club at 1414 Dundas Street East can’t afford to wait and see what happens to the leased land.

“We were told (by CBRE) that Infrastructure Ontario wants the sale to wrap up by next March,” Garrett said. “We were also told that we could try to negotiate a lease with the new owners. But we can’t afford to wait around. It’s hard to sell equipment in March.”

The club is incorporated, and owns numerous assets, including a 2,100-sq.-ft. building which it rents to outside groups in order to create revenue for club operations. Garrett said the club has had to cancel seven booked Christmas parties.

In addition to the two greens, the club owns 25 sets of bowls, plus an irrigation system, special lighting for night bowls, as well as several greens mowers, some of which cost $12,000 each.

“If we moved, it would cost $200,000 to create new greens, and a new building would cost us about $50,000,” Garrett said. “There are huge lawn maintenance costs – phenomenal costs. So in the end, we decided as a group to dissolve sooner rather than later.”

Garrett said once legal fees are paid to resolve the corporation, there will be little money remaining from the sale of assets.

With Fairmont gone, three London lawn bowling clubs remain, including Colonel Talbot Road-based Lambeth Lawn Bowling Club, celebrating its 100th anniversary; Elmwood Lawn Bowling Club on Edward Street; and Thistle Bowling Club on Beaufort Street.

While the Fairmont club ended its 2017 season on October 1, its members continued to bowl into early October before the club officially ended its 102-year run.

Garrett said the club has always closed in late-September or early-October in order to prepare its greens for winter. But he said, “Now, it doesn’t matter if we are still on the greens. We’ll enjoy it while we can, but this is the end of an era.”