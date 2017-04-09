US Navy Super Hornet Strike Fighter Joins Airshow London

AIRSHOW LONDON (ASL) has unveiled its latest performer – the US Navy F/A -18 Super Hornet Strike Fighter. The big news came as part of a morning event packed with major milestones. Mayor Matt Brown was first to the podium to declare top shelf status for AIRSHOW LONDON. The performer roster now places AIRSHOW LONDON in the number one position as Canada’s largest military demonstration of air power for 2017. The Mayor congratulated the team for pushing the envelope and showcasing London and southwestern Ontario’s established and expanding aviation and defence industry sectors. He said, “The AIRSHOW LONDON is back and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever. An incredible team of volunteers, has worked tirelessly to make this a world class event, drawing some of the biggest and best attractions to London. Thanks to them, we can all look forward to taking in the best Airshow in Canada later this year.”

Gerry Vanderhoek, ASL Flight Operations Director, underscored the magnitude of the scheduled appearance of the US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Strike Fighter in the skies over London. He detailed this newest model’s high capabilities across the full mission spectrum: air superiority, fighter escort, reconnaissance, aerial refueling, close air support, air defense suppression and day/night precision strike. He said, “The Super Hornet is a stand out and will be sharing London’s airspace with the US Air Force F-35A Lightning ll. Airshow fans, or even aviation experts, rarely have the opportunity to see these two aircraft together. AIRSHOW LONDON’s line up is stellar across the board or as we prefer to say AWESOME.”

The addition of the two premier US fighters to earlier confirmations by the RCAF- CF-18 Hornet and the Snowbirds delivers standout power and spectacle to the show. The Canadian demonstration teams are paying tribute to the 150 CELEBRATIONS and the new maple leaf red of the CF-18 was unveiled just this week. Vanderhoek added, “The CF-18 is absolutely stunning – standing still or at supersonic speeds and we’re honoured they chose to be here.”

Vanderhoek spiced up the anticipation by adding an international flavor to the event indicating recent official announcements by the Australian and Turkish Air Forces put them both at AIRSHOW LONDON. The Turkish Air Force used a video post on social media to profile their calendar and KANADA is prominently featured.

ASL Executive Director, De Kelver wrapped up the event by declaring online ticket sales were now OPEN for the September 22 – 24 event. Tickets can be purchased at airshowlondon.com.