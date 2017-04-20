Fanshawe, Wildwood, Pittock Conservation Areas Open For Season

April 12, 2017 – Fanshawe (London), Wildwood (St. Marys) and Pittock (Woodstock) Conservation Areas officially open on Friday, April 21st at 8:00 am. The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority employs more than 70 full time and seasonal staff at these beautiful parks to provide quality outdoor recreational opportunities in Southwestern Ontario.

Our Conservation Areas are popular for camping, boating, biking, hiking, swimming, fishing and picnicking. An annual pass gives access to all three Conservation Areas!

Fanshawe Conservation Area

563 campsites

Swimming pool and splash pad in campground

Large lake for boating, sailing and fishing

Modern washrooms and laundry facilities

30 km of hiking and biking trails

Summer recreation programs

Beautiful day use area with pavilions – great for special events!

Canoe and kayak rentals

OFAH TackleShare program – fishing gear for everyone!

New at Fanshawe:

New campsite fire pit rings on all overnight camp sites

New washing machines in the campground laundry facility

New counters and sinks in the Watson Porter Pavilion

New decking and walkway at the fishing dock

2017 Events at Fanshawe:

May 22 – Fanshawe Optimist Fireworks beginning at dusk

June 3 – Splash Pad Opens

June 10 – Camper Garage Sale

June 10 – Fanshawe CA Open House (free day use admission)

June 10 – Fanshawe Dragon Boat Races

June 30 – Pool Opens

July 1-8 – Family Fishing Week (no fishing license needed)

July 8 – Family Fishing Day

October 1 – Exhale MTB Race, Lung Association

October 14 – Vulture Bait Trail Race

Pittock Conservation Area

Great day use area for special events

248 campsites

Picturesque and private group camping facilities

Large lake for swimming, boating, sailing and fishing

Modern washrooms and laundry facilities

5 km of hiking and biking trails

Swimming pool in campground

Summer recreation programs

Children’s splash pad

National rated 18 hole disc golf course

Rental program including canoes, shelter and sporting equipment

OFAH TackleShare program – fishing gear for everyone!

New at Pittock:

Brand new pavilion by the lake

Back country camping (coming soon!)

All sites have been re-numbered and new posts installed

New picnic tables

All bathrooms have been re-painted

New staff ready to welcome visitors!

2017 Events at Pittock:

July 8 – Family Fishing Derby

July 15 – Float Fly Day with Woodstock Radio Controlled Fly Club

July 22 – Speaking of Wildlife Presentation

July 29 – Salthaven Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre Presentation

August 5 – Scales Nature Park presents Wetlands at Risk

August 12 – Woodstock Rotary Club Dragon Boat Festival

August 19 – Canadian Raptor Conservancy Presentation

August 26 – Sciensational Snakes

Outdoor Fitness at the Park (regularly throughout the summer)

Wildwood Conservation Area

431 campsites

Large lake for swimming, boating, sailing and fishing

Modern washrooms and laundry facilities

Canoe, kayak and pedal boat rentals

Fat bike rentals

30 km of biking and hiking trails

Summer recreation programs

Peaceful day use area

OFAH TackleShare program – fishing gear for everyone!

New at Wildwood:

Back Country Camping! Three remote sites on the lake can be accessed by biking, hiking or non-motorized watercraft.

2017 Events at Wildwood:

May 17 – August 30 – Weekly Group Trail Rides (Wednesday evenings at 6:30 pm)

May 28 – Youth Dragon Boat Challenge, Thames River Paddling Club

June 17 – Totally Wild Amazing Mountain Bike Race

July 1 – Canada Day Festivities

July 8 – Family Fishing Day

July 22 – Yard Sale in the Camground

July 22 – Speaking of Wildlife Presentation

July 29 – Salthaven Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Centre Presentation

August 5 – Scales Nature Park Presentation

August 19 – Halloween at Wildwood

August 19 – Canadian Raptor Conservancy

August 26 – Sciensational Sssnakes

August 27 – Memorial Forest Dedication