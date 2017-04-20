Fanshawe, Wildwood, Pittock Conservation Areas Open For Season
April 12, 2017 – Fanshawe (London), Wildwood (St. Marys) and Pittock (Woodstock) Conservation Areas officially open on Friday, April 21st at 8:00 am. The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority employs more than 70 full time and seasonal staff at these beautiful parks to provide quality outdoor recreational opportunities in Southwestern Ontario.
Our Conservation Areas are popular for camping, boating, biking, hiking, swimming, fishing and picnicking. An annual pass gives access to all three Conservation Areas!
Fanshawe Conservation Area
563 campsites
Swimming pool and splash pad in campground
Large lake for boating, sailing and fishing
Modern washrooms and laundry facilities
30 km of hiking and biking trails
Summer recreation programs
Beautiful day use area with pavilions – great for special events!
Canoe and kayak rentals
OFAH TackleShare program – fishing gear for everyone!
New at Fanshawe:
New campsite fire pit rings on all overnight camp sites
New washing machines in the campground laundry facility
New counters and sinks in the Watson Porter Pavilion
New decking and walkway at the fishing dock
2017 Events at Fanshawe:
May 22 – Fanshawe Optimist Fireworks beginning at dusk
June 3 – Splash Pad Opens
June 10 – Camper Garage Sale
June 10 – Fanshawe CA Open House (free day use admission)
June 10 – Fanshawe Dragon Boat Races
June 30 – Pool Opens
July 1-8 – Family Fishing Week (no fishing license needed)
July 8 – Family Fishing Day
October 1 – Exhale MTB Race, Lung Association
October 14 – Vulture Bait Trail Race
Pittock Conservation Area
Great day use area for special events
248 campsites
Picturesque and private group camping facilities
Large lake for swimming, boating, sailing and fishing
Modern washrooms and laundry facilities
5 km of hiking and biking trails
Swimming pool in campground
Summer recreation programs
Children’s splash pad
National rated 18 hole disc golf course
Rental program including canoes, shelter and sporting equipment
OFAH TackleShare program – fishing gear for everyone!
New at Pittock:
Brand new pavilion by the lake
Back country camping (coming soon!)
All sites have been re-numbered and new posts installed
New picnic tables
All bathrooms have been re-painted
New staff ready to welcome visitors!
2017 Events at Pittock:
July 8 – Family Fishing Derby
July 15 – Float Fly Day with Woodstock Radio Controlled Fly Club
July 22 – Speaking of Wildlife Presentation
July 29 – Salthaven Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre Presentation
August 5 – Scales Nature Park presents Wetlands at Risk
August 12 – Woodstock Rotary Club Dragon Boat Festival
August 19 – Canadian Raptor Conservancy Presentation
August 26 – Sciensational Snakes
Outdoor Fitness at the Park (regularly throughout the summer)
Wildwood Conservation Area
431 campsites
Large lake for swimming, boating, sailing and fishing
Modern washrooms and laundry facilities
Canoe, kayak and pedal boat rentals
Fat bike rentals
30 km of biking and hiking trails
Summer recreation programs
Peaceful day use area
OFAH TackleShare program – fishing gear for everyone!
New at Wildwood:
Back Country Camping! Three remote sites on the lake can be accessed by biking, hiking or non-motorized watercraft.
2017 Events at Wildwood:
May 17 – August 30 – Weekly Group Trail Rides (Wednesday evenings at 6:30 pm)
May 28 – Youth Dragon Boat Challenge, Thames River Paddling Club
June 17 – Totally Wild Amazing Mountain Bike Race
July 1 – Canada Day Festivities
July 8 – Family Fishing Day
July 22 – Yard Sale in the Camground
July 22 – Speaking of Wildlife Presentation
July 29 – Salthaven Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Centre Presentation
August 5 – Scales Nature Park Presentation
August 19 – Halloween at Wildwood
August 19 – Canadian Raptor Conservancy
August 26 – Sciensational Sssnakes
August 27 – Memorial Forest Dedication
