Thames Valley Parkway Trail Nears Completion

London’s Thames Valley Parkway walking and cycling trail will soon offer 42 kilometres of continuous trails. All it’s going to take is a $5.9-million completion of 900 metres of trail between Ross Park and North London Athletic Fields.

The final piece of the puzzle will include two, 40-metre connecting bridges across the Thames River at land bordering the Sisters of St. Joseph, and Scouts Canada.

The project is now in the design and tendering process, while the City applies for a federal/provincial infrastructure grant. Construction could begin in January 2018.

