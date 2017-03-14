Fanshawe Yacht Club Open House May 27-28

Fanshawe Yacht Club & Sailing School (FYC) holds its annual open house on May 27 and 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

FYC would like to extend an invitation to you, your family, and your friends to attend its annual open house. Experience sailing in London, Ontario! Come out and discover adult and youth programs at the sailing school, sign up for sailing lessons, tour welcoming facilities and learn how to become a member. You can explore the grounds, talk to members and go for a ride on a sailboat!

To be eligible for a sailboat ride you must be age 8 and up; be physically fit and mobile; fit into a FYC youth life jacket; or fit into an adult life jacket (no bigger than a large size).

Be sure to bring a pair of soft soled shoes – running shoes would be great. A nylon wind breaker might come in handy if the wind is blowing, and don’t wear your Sunday best. Life jackets will be supplied by FYC, and must be worn when you go out sailing.

Sailing school boats will be available for rides along with knowledgeable individuals and instructors on hand to answer any questions you may have.

Be prepared for a great time – and bring some wind with you.