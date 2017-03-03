Jr. Knights, Wolves Clash For Minor Midget Supremacy

March 3, 2017 By:jeffreyreed

The London Jr. Knights and Waterloo Wolves meet in the AAA minor midget Alliance final beginning today at Nichols Arena. London is riding a 13-game win streak.

Game 1 Tonight at Nichols Arena 8 p.m.
Game 2 Sunday, March 5 at RIM Park, Waterloo 1 p.m.
Game 3 Monday, March 6 at Western Fair Sports Centre 8 p.m.
Game 4 Thursday, March 9 at RIM Park, Waterloo 7 p.m.
Game 5 Friday, March 10 at Nichols Arena 8 p.m.
Game 6 Sunday, March 12 at RIM Park, Waterloo 1 p.m.

Hockey

A leading Canadian communications professional. Corporate office www.JeffreyReedReporting.com established 1989.
