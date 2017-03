The London Jr. Knights captured first place inĀ the Subban Division Friday with a 4-1 victory over the TPH Thunder.

Without a loss since January 7, theĀ Alliance AAA minor midget Jr. Knights now face the Toronto Marlboros this morning in a quarter-final matchup.

Mattamy Centre in Toronto hosts the final Monday. Sportsnet Ontario will televise the game at 6:30 p.m.