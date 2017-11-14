STA Home To Hockey Canada Skills Academy

St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School is the latest school to adopt a Hockey Canada skills academy.

Beginning with Grades 9 and 10 students in September 2018, the new skills academy will combine ice time with a variety of off-ice learning opportunities. Nichols Arena will host the academy’s hockey sessions, while classroom and practical studies will include sports medicine and nutrition, plus theory, strategies and hockey history.

STA teacher and boys’ hockey coach Chad Palmer will oversee the co-ed academy.

For more information on the Hockey Canada skills academy program, click here.

Information on the STA program is available by calling the school at 519-660-2798.