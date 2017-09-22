High School Scoreboard September 21
TVDSB CENTRAL JUNIOR BOYS FOOTBALL
South C.I. 35, Clarke Road S.S. 7
A.B. Lucas S.S. 34, Medway H.S. 19
TVDSB CENTRAL SENIOR BOYS FOOTBALL
Saunders S.S. 41 (2 TDs Noel Franklin 2 TDs Zackary Olynyk 1 TD Smith 1 TD George 5 singles Franklin), Central S.S. 3 (FG Griffiths)
Sir Wilfrid Laurier S.S. 41 (D. Nicholls 3TD, S. Tucker TD, S. Seaman TD, Hynes 2 FG, 5 PATs.), Oakridge S.S. 7 (Brighton TD-run, Blenkin PAT)
TVDSB CENTRAL JUNIOR GIRLS BASKETBALL
H.B. Beal S.S. 31, Strathroy D.C.I. 16
Central S.S. 36 (D. Dias 8 M. Dhaliwal 6 M. Damatac 6), North Middlesex D.H.S. 16 (B. Rowe 4 A. Robinson 4 M. Verheyen 4)
TVDSB CENTRAL SENIOR GIRLS BASKETBALL
Strathroy D.C.I. 51 (Morgan Tamminga 18, M. Cocksworth 17, Micah Tamminga 8, S.Pilkey 7), H.B. Beal S.S. 36 (Wade 18)
North Middlesex D.H.S. 41 (Robinson – 16), Central S.S. 21
TVDSB CENTRAL JUNIOR BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Strathroy D.C.I. 3, H.B. Beal S.S. 2
TVDSB CENTRAL SENIOR BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Strathroy D.C.I. 3, H.B. Beal S.S. 2
Westminster S.S. 3, Clarke Road S.S. 2
Central S.S. 3, North Middlesex D.H.S. 1
TVDSB SOUTH EAST JUNIOR GIRLS BASKETBALL
East Elgin S.S. 30, West Elgin S.S. 10
Glendale H.S. 34, College Avenue S.S. 32
TVDSB SOUTH EAST SENIOR GIRLS BASKETBALL
Parkside C.I. 49, Arthur Voaden S.S. 6
TVDSB SOUTH EAST JUNIOR BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Parkside C.I. 3, Arthur Voaden S.S. 0
Huron Park S.S. 3, College Avenue S.S. 2
LONDON DISTRICT JUNIOR GIRLS BASKETBALL
Catholic Central H.S. 41, London District Christian S.S. 21
St. Mary’s C.H.S. 25, E.S. Gabriel-Dumont 17
LONDON DISTRICT SENIOR GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mother Teresa C.H.S. 53, John Paul II C.H.S. 33
Catholic Central H.S. 56 (M.Umbelina 18pts, R.Rombough 14pts), London District Christian S.S. 36 (K.Grasman 12pts)
LONDON DISTRICT JUNIOR BOYS VOLLEYBALL
John Paul II C.H.S. 3, Mother Teresa C.H.S. 0
Catholic Central H.S. 3, London District Christian S.S. 0
LONDON DISTRICT SENIOR BOYS VOLLEYBALL
John Paul II C.H.S. 3, Mother Teresa C.H.S. 2
Catholic Central H.S. 3, London District Christian S.S. 1
