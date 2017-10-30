High School Scoreboard October 30
TVDSB CENTRAL JUNIOR GIRLS BASKETBALL
South C.I. 34 (L. Ferguson -10; C. Lounslonny -9), Montcalm S.S. 14 (M. Clubb -4)
TVDSB CENTRAL SENIOR GIRLS BASKETBALL
Montcalm S.S. 42 (Leading scorers D. Fernandez (9) and J. Irons (13). Great defense and grit by Montcalm! Congrats!), South C.I. 39 (Leading scorers P. Day (6) and J. Wainwright (19). Wainwright hit a total of 5 three pointers! Well Done!)
TVDSB CENTRAL JUNIOR BOYS VOLLEYBALL
South C.I. 3, Montcalm S.S. 0
TVDSB CENTRAL SENIOR BOYS VOLLEYBALL
South C.I. 3, Montcalm S.S. 0
LONDON DISTRICT JUNIOR GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Andre Bessette 41, St. Thomas Aquinas C.S.S. 30
Catholic Central H.S. 45, Regina Mundi C.H.S. 25
Mother Teresa C.H.S. 46, London District Christian S.S. 28
St. Joseph’s C.H.S. 33, E.S. Gabriel-Dumont 13
LONDON DISTRICT SENIOR GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Thomas Aquinas C.S.S. 32 (Farrugia 14), St. Andre Bessette 27 (VanDenBelt 11)
Catholic Central H.S. 64, Regina Mundi C.H.S. 44
Mother Teresa C.H.S. 42, London District Christian S.S. 26
LONDON DISTRICT JUNIOR BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Monseigneur-Bruyere 3, John Paul II C.H.S. 1
St. Andre Bessette 4, St. Thomas Aquinas C.S.S. 1
Catholic Central H.S. 3, Regina Mundi C.H.S. 0
Mother Teresa C.H.S. 3, London District Christian S.S. 2
St. Joseph’s C.H.S. 3, E.S. Gabriel-Dumont 0
LONDON DISTRICT SENIOR BOYS VOLLEYBALL
John Paul II C.H.S. 3, Monseigneur-Bruyere 2
St. Thomas Aquinas C.S.S. 3, St. Andre Bessette 1
Catholic Central H.S. 3, Regina Mundi C.H.S. 0
Mother Teresa C.H.S. 3, London District Christian S.S. 1
No comments yet... Be the first to leave a reply!