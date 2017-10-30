High School Scoreboard October 30

TVDSB CENTRAL JUNIOR GIRLS BASKETBALL

South C.I. 34 (L. Ferguson -10; C. Lounslonny -9), Montcalm S.S. 14 (M. Clubb -4)

TVDSB CENTRAL SENIOR GIRLS BASKETBALL

Montcalm S.S. 42 (Leading scorers D. Fernandez (9) and J. Irons (13). Great defense and grit by Montcalm! Congrats!), South C.I. 39 (Leading scorers P. Day (6) and J. Wainwright (19). Wainwright hit a total of 5 three pointers! Well Done!)

TVDSB CENTRAL JUNIOR BOYS VOLLEYBALL

South C.I. 3, Montcalm S.S. 0

TVDSB CENTRAL SENIOR BOYS VOLLEYBALL

South C.I. 3, Montcalm S.S. 0

LONDON DISTRICT JUNIOR GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Andre Bessette 41, St. Thomas Aquinas C.S.S. 30

Catholic Central H.S. 45, Regina Mundi C.H.S. 25

Mother Teresa C.H.S. 46, London District Christian S.S. 28

St. Joseph’s C.H.S. 33, E.S. Gabriel-Dumont 13

LONDON DISTRICT SENIOR GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Thomas Aquinas C.S.S. 32 (Farrugia 14), St. Andre Bessette 27 (VanDenBelt 11)

Catholic Central H.S. 64, Regina Mundi C.H.S. 44

Mother Teresa C.H.S. 42, London District Christian S.S. 26

LONDON DISTRICT JUNIOR BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Monseigneur-Bruyere 3, John Paul II C.H.S. 1

St. Andre Bessette 4, St. Thomas Aquinas C.S.S. 1

Catholic Central H.S. 3, Regina Mundi C.H.S. 0

Mother Teresa C.H.S. 3, London District Christian S.S. 2

St. Joseph’s C.H.S. 3, E.S. Gabriel-Dumont 0

LONDON DISTRICT SENIOR BOYS VOLLEYBALL

John Paul II C.H.S. 3, Monseigneur-Bruyere 2

St. Thomas Aquinas C.S.S. 3, St. Andre Bessette 1

Catholic Central H.S. 3, Regina Mundi C.H.S. 0

Mother Teresa C.H.S. 3, London District Christian S.S. 1