High School Scoreboard October 16
TVDSB CENTRAL JUNIOR GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saunders S.S. 35 (Miranda 16, Admans 10), A.B. Lucas S.S. 31 (Osman 14)
TVDSB CENTRAL SENIOR GIRLS BASKETBALL
A.B. Lucas S.S. 50, Saunders S.S. 30
Sir Frederick Banting S.S. 52 (E. Czenze – 11 T. Papamandjaris – 12 A. Tranberg – 13), Oakridge S.S. 36 (N Venhuizen – 13 A. Corrin – 6)
Sir Wilfrid Laurier S.S. 60 (Hasebenebi – 23), Medway H.S. 58 (Philion – 35)
TVDSB CENTRAL JUNIOR BOYS VOLLEYBALL
A.B. Lucas S.S. 3, Saunders S.S. 2
Oakridge S.S. 3, Sir Frederick Banting S.S. 0
Medway H.S. 3, Sir Wilfrid Laurier S.S. 0
TVDSB CENTRAL SENIOR BOYS VOLLEYBALL
A.B. Lucas S.S. 3, Saunders S.S. 2
Oakridge S.S. 3, Sir Frederick Banting S.S. 0
Medway H.S. 3, Sir Wilfrid Laurier S.S. 2
LONDON DISTRICT JUNIOR GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Thomas Aquinas C.S.S. 37, Regina Mundi C.H.S. 21
Catholic Central H.S. 42, St. Joseph’s C.H.S. 22
LONDON DISTRICT SENIOR GIRLS BASKETBALL
Regina Mundi C.H.S. 50, St. Thomas Aquinas C.S.S. 43
Catholic Central H.S. 37 (K. Multani 14 pts, D. Martinez 14 pts), St. Joseph’s C.H.S. 17
Mother Teresa C.H.S. 33, Monseigneur-Bruyere 13
LONDON DISTRICT JUNIOR BOYS VOLLEYBALL
St. Thomas Aquinas C.S.S. 3, Regina Mundi C.H.S. 1
Monseigneur-Bruyere 3, Mother Teresa C.H.S. 0
St. Joseph’s C.H.S. 3, Catholic Central H.S. 0
John Paul II C.H.S. 3, E.S. Gabriel-Dumont 2
LONDON DISTRICT SENIOR BOYS VOLLEYBALL
St. Thomas Aquinas C.S.S. 3, Regina Mundi C.H.S. 1
Mother Teresa C.H.S. 3, Monseigneur-Bruyere 1
Catholic Central H.S. 3, St. Joseph’s C.H.S. 2
No comments yet... Be the first to leave a reply!