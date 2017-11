High School Scoreboard November 9

TVDSB CENTRAL JUNIOR BOYS FOOTBALL

East Elgin S.S. 10, South C.I. 7

Parkside C.I. 21, Oakridge S.S. 13

Sir Frederick Banting S.S. 20, Glendale H.S. 13

A.B. Lucas S.S. 42, Clarke Road S.S. 13

Medway H.S. 33 (Herlick 2 TDs; Coleman 2 TD\’s, Marko 1 TD and 3 PAT\’s), Sir Wilfrid Laurier S.S. 0

TVDSB CENTRAL SENIOR BOYS FOOTBALL

Sir Wilfrid Laurier S.S. 35, Medway H.S. 24

Glendale H.S. 35, H.B. Beal S.S. 0

TVDSB CENTRAL JUNIOR GIRLS BASKETBALL

South C.I. 36 (H. Wilkinson -11), Montcalm S.S. 14 (M. Clubb -6)

Sir Frederick Banting S.S. 60 (Armstrong 22, Tesseyman 19, Sehgal 14), Saunders S.S. 40 (Admans 20)

TVDSB CENTRAL SENIOR GIRLS BASKETBALL

South C.I. 36 (Player of the game goes to P. Day with 13 points and several steals. Well done South, Good Luck at WOSSAA.), Montcalm S.S. 19

A.B. Lucas S.S. 53, Sir Frederick Banting S.S. 33

TVDSB SOUTH EAST JUNIOR GIRLS BASKETBALL

Huron Park S.S. 38, College Avenue S.S. 32

TVDSB SOUTH EAST SENIOR GIRLS BASKETBALL

Woodstock C.I. 37, Glencoe District H.S. 17

Parkside C.I. 44, East Elgin S.S. 39

TVDSB SOUTH EAST JUNIOR BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Parkside C.I. 3, College Avenue S.S. 0

West Elgin S.S. 3, Woodstock C.I. 1

TVDSB SOUTH EAST SENIOR BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Parkside C.I. 3, Huron Park S.S. 0

West Elgin S.S. 3, Lord Dorchester S.S. 1

Woodstock C.I. 3, Glencoe District H.S. 0

LONDON DISTRICT SENIOR GIRLS BASKETBALL

London District Christian S.S. 37, Monseigneur-Bruyere 17

LONDON DISTRICT SENIOR BOYS FOOTBALL

Catholic Central H.S. 54, Regina Mundi C.H.S. 17