High School Scoreboard May 8
TVRA VARSITY GIRLS RUGBY
Clarke Road S.S. 39, Saunders S.S. 0
Parkside C.I. 31, Woodstock C.I. 5
Oakridge S.S. 36 (Maddy B. 3 tries; Grace V. 3 tries; Brielle C. 3 conversions), Strathroy D.C.I. 0
South C.I. 29 (Tries: H. Mazur, T. Hood, T. Callister, M. Lund, K. Veriotes Cons: K. Veriotes (2 from 5)), Glendale H.S. 10 (Tries: K. Ram (2))
TVRA VARSITY BOYS RUGBY
Medway H.S. 50 (B. Craig (10), J. Christensen (10), B. Galbraith (7), C. Mutter (6), C. Grau (5), E. Eden (5), C. Amos (5), D. Ollson (2)), Clarke Road S.S. 0
A.B. Lucas S.S. 32, H.B. Beal S.S. 7
TVDSB SOUTHEAST VARSITY GIRLS SOCCER
Glencoe District H.S. 3 (P. Robinson, E. VanBilsen and H. Holder), Arthur Voaden S.S. 0
Central Elgin C.I. 4, West Elgin S.S. 0
TVDSB SOUTHEAST VARSITY BOYS SOCCER
West Elgin S.S. 4, Central Elgin C.I. 0
TVDSB CENTRAL VARSITY BOYS SOCCER
Sir Frederick Banting S.S. 5, Strathroy D.C.I. 1
Central S.S. 1, Clarke Road S.S. 1 (Henson)
Medway H.S. 5 (Arbi (3), Guinness, Himaras), Saunders S.S. 3 (Franklin (2), Saleem)
Montcalm S.S. 1 (Vladimir popovic scored a beautiful goal from about 30 yards), H.B. Beal S.S. 0
Sir Wilfrid Laurier S.S. 2 (J. Wood, A. Newton-Birani), A.B. Lucas S.S. 1 (D. Hajdarpasic)
LDA VARSITY GIRLS SOCCER
London District Christian S.S. 1, Regina Mundi C.H.S. 0
St. Mary’s C.H.S. 4 (VanWyk (3) Aikman (2) Oepkes (1) Bloomfield (1)), Monseigneur-Bruyere 0
LDA VARSITY BOYS SOCCER
St. Thomas Aquinas C.S.S. 4, Catholic Central H.S. 1
St. Andre Bessette 5, Regina Mundi C.H.S. 0
St. Mary’s C.H.S. 5 (Bukta,Lee, Warnock x 2, Johnson), London District Christian S.S. 1 (Stanley)
John Paul II C.H.S. 7, St. Joseph’s C.H.S. 3
No comments yet... Be the first to leave a reply!