High School Scoreboard May 8

TVRA VARSITY GIRLS RUGBY

Clarke Road S.S. 39, Saunders S.S. 0

Parkside C.I. 31, Woodstock C.I. 5

Oakridge S.S. 36 (Maddy B. 3 tries; Grace V. 3 tries; Brielle C. 3 conversions), Strathroy D.C.I. 0

South C.I. 29 (Tries: H. Mazur, T. Hood, T. Callister, M. Lund, K. Veriotes Cons: K. Veriotes (2 from 5)), Glendale H.S. 10 (Tries: K. Ram (2))

TVRA VARSITY BOYS RUGBY

Medway H.S. 50 (B. Craig (10), J. Christensen (10), B. Galbraith (7), C. Mutter (6), C. Grau (5), E. Eden (5), C. Amos (5), D. Ollson (2)), Clarke Road S.S. 0

A.B. Lucas S.S. 32, H.B. Beal S.S. 7

TVDSB SOUTHEAST VARSITY GIRLS SOCCER

Glencoe District H.S. 3 (P. Robinson, E. VanBilsen and H. Holder), Arthur Voaden S.S. 0

Central Elgin C.I. 4, West Elgin S.S. 0

TVDSB SOUTHEAST VARSITY BOYS SOCCER

West Elgin S.S. 4, Central Elgin C.I. 0

TVDSB CENTRAL VARSITY BOYS SOCCER

Sir Frederick Banting S.S. 5, Strathroy D.C.I. 1

Central S.S. 1, Clarke Road S.S. 1 (Henson)

Medway H.S. 5 (Arbi (3), Guinness, Himaras), Saunders S.S. 3 (Franklin (2), Saleem)

Montcalm S.S. 1 (Vladimir popovic scored a beautiful goal from about 30 yards), H.B. Beal S.S. 0

Sir Wilfrid Laurier S.S. 2 (J. Wood, A. Newton-Birani), A.B. Lucas S.S. 1 (D. Hajdarpasic)

LDA VARSITY GIRLS SOCCER

London District Christian S.S. 1, Regina Mundi C.H.S. 0

St. Mary’s C.H.S. 4 (VanWyk (3) Aikman (2) Oepkes (1) Bloomfield (1)), Monseigneur-Bruyere 0

LDA VARSITY BOYS SOCCER

St. Thomas Aquinas C.S.S. 4, Catholic Central H.S. 1

St. Andre Bessette 5, Regina Mundi C.H.S. 0

St. Mary’s C.H.S. 5 (Bukta,Lee, Warnock x 2, Johnson), London District Christian S.S. 1 (Stanley)

John Paul II C.H.S. 7, St. Joseph’s C.H.S. 3