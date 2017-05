TVDSB CENTRAL VARSITY GIRLS SOCCER

Sir Wilfrid Laurier S.S. 4 (Arden McPhail (2), Claire Banks (1), Brianna Caron (1), Shantauna Caron (SO).), Central S.S. 0 (Great fight throughout the entire game. Well played Central!)

Oakridge S.S. 4 (Bogorin (2), Andrus, and Zaruba), Medway H.S. 1 (Murray – Penalty Shot)

LDA VARSITY GIRLS SOCCER

St. Thomas Aquinas C.S.S. 1 (Drouillard), Mother Teresa C.H.S. 0