High School Scoreboard May 3

VARSITY BOYS BASEBALL

College Avenue S.S. 6 (#30 R. Calder 65, #29 Shapton 44), Ingersoll D.C.I 5 (#6 J. Rudy 59, #10 Bahnuk 40, #22 Ficht 24)

TVDSB SOUTHEAST VARSITY GIRLS SOCCER

Glendale H.S. 5 (Carson2, Boyle, Cole, Richter), Woodstock C.I. 2

Lord Dorchester S.S. 5, College Avenue S.S. 1

TVDSB SOUTHEAST VARSITY BOYS SOCCER

Lord Dorchester S.S. 1, College Avenue S.S. 0

Glendale H.S. 4, Woodstock C.I. 2

TVDSB CENTRAL VARSITY GIRLS SOCCER

A.B. Lucas S.S. 0 (Player of the game: McCabe, Courtney (central midfield)), Sir Wilfrid Laurier S.S. 0 (Player of the game: Caron, Shantauna (keeper 20+ saves))

South C.I. 2 (Both goals scored in the second half were made by Abby Spriggs. Great goal tending in the first half by Abby Spriggs and in the second half by Elaine Pityn.), Strathroy D.C.I. 1

Saunders S.S. 1 (Shut Out by Payton Stewart. Goal scored by Grace Navage), Medway H.S. 0 (Excellent saves by Medway keeper Kenzie Edge and solid defensive play by their defense. Medway pressed hard the entire game but the Saunders defense counter played as a strong unit.)

H.B. Beal S.S. 4 (E. CAHILL, A. CHURCH, C. GRESS, L. WOLFBAUER J. CRATT (SHUTOUT)), North Middlesex D.H.S. 0

Sir Frederick Banting S.S. 4 (Goals by De Gourville, De Jeu, Harris, White and Vanderzwet. Phenomenal sportsmanship Broncos.), Montcalm S.S. 0 (Excellent effort by the Cougars)

LDA VARSITY BOYS SOCCER

St. Andre Bessette 5, St. Joseph’s C.H.S. 1

St. Thomas Aquinas C.S.S. 3, St. Mary’s C.H.S. 2

Mother Teresa C.H.S. 2, John Paul II C.H.S. 1

London District Christian S.S. 4, E.S. Gabriel-Dumont 0