High School Scoreboard May 1

TVRA VARSITY GIRLS RUGBY

Medway H.S. 65 (Tries: R.Scott (2), M. Fowles (2), E. Francis, K. Vandenheuvel, D. Clarke, S. Forster, C. Mackay, J. Mishriky, M. Van Kerkoerle Conversions: E. Francis (2), L. Schori (2), K. Vandenheuvel), Strathroy D.C.I. 0

Oakridge S.S. 39 (Maddy B. 4 tries; Brielle C. 2 tries; Grace V. 1 try; Jessie S. 2 conversions.), Sir Wilfrid Laurier S.S. 22

TVDSB SOUTHEAST VARSITY GIRLS SOCCER

Glendale H.S. 6 (Carson 3, Boyle 2, Carroll), Huron Park S.S. 2

TVDSB SOUTHEAST VARSITY BOYS SOCCER

Huron Park S.S. 4 (Cameron Barker- 3, Sam TeBokkel- 1 Yellow Cards: Cameron Barker- 1, Caelan Paladino- 1), Glendale H.S. 3 (Lucas Deutsch- 2, Alex Sutherland- 1)

TVDSB CENTRAL VARSITY GIRLS SOCCER

Clarke Road S.S. 5 (1st goals of the year for Maddy (x2), Jylia and Holly. Alisha adding her 2nd.), Montcalm S.S. 1

TVDSB CENTRAL VARSITY BOYS SOCCER

Strathroy D.C.I. 4 (Good possession and back line. Goals by E. Johns, G. Simons, K. Clark, and O. Nichols), South C.I. 0 (Big saves by keeper J. Alic who sacrificed his body numerous times on the wet field. Puddles prevented South from netting 2 goals.)

LDA VARSITY BOYS SOCCER

Catholic Central H.S. 4 (Sanchez x 3, Esmeral), London District Christian S.S. 1 (Stanley)