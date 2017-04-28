High School Scoreboard April 28

VRA VARSITY BOYS RUGBY

H.B. Beal S.S. 39, Oakridge S.S. 7

TVDSB CENTRAL VARSITY GIRLS SOCCER

Saunders S.S. 1 (Saunders was fierce on the ball the entire first half and their hard work paid off early in the second. A great shot by Ally Hale, #16 put Saunders up 1-0. Smart, aggressive goal-tending by Saunders\’ goalie was a big factor for them. She robbed the Rams of several opportunities late in the game to keep the game tied 1-1.), Sir Wilfrid Laurier S.S. 1 (In the second half the Rams came to life with some stellar teamwork and hard ball pressure which lead to several scoring opportunities. The Rams finally were able to capitalize on a beautiful corner that # 44, Arden McPhail sent into prime scoring territory where #42, Claire Banks then put a textbook, beauty header deep into the back of the Sabres net to tie the game.)

Medway H.S. 3, Central S.S. 0