High School Scoreboard April 26

TVRA VARSITY BOYS RUGBY

Clarke Road S.S. 30, Parkside C.I. 0

TVDSB CENTRAL VARSITY GIRLS SOCCER

Sir Frederick Banting S.S. 4 (Kelly White (2), Claire DeJeu, Sophie Harris), H.B. Beal S.S. 3 (Paige Baynham (2), Katie Nelson)

Strathroy D.C.I. 4, Montcalm S.S. 0

Clarke Road S.S. 4 (Catherine, Megan, Alisha and Taylor scored their 1st goals of the season. Catherine\’s perfectly placed free kick started the scoring. Megan and Alisha\’s goals came off great effort to finish off a build up. Taylor hammered a cracker of a ball top shelf. Hats off to North Mid\’s goalie who made some incredible saves. Additional support from Kayla, Cassie and Amy made for a solid performance.), North Middlesex D.H.S. 0

TVDSB CENTRAL VARSITY BOYS SOCCER

H.B. Beal S.S. 3, Strathroy D.C.I. 2

LDA VARSITY BOYS SOCCER

St. Mary’s C.H.S. 4, Catholic Central H.S. 1

Holy Cross C.H.S. 4, John Paul II C.H.S. 3

London District Christian S.S. 2 (Oyetayo, Stanley), Monseigneur-Bruyere 2 (Keech, Ndikizang)

St. Andre Bessette 1 (Engell Qamili (60)), Mother Teresa C.H.S. 0