TVRA Scores – Friday, April 21, 2017

TVRA VARSITY GIRLS RUGBY

Parkside C.I. 40, John Paul II C.H.S. 0

A.B. Lucas S.S. 25, Oakridge S.S. 0

Medway H.S. 8 (Kick from Vicki Smith for 3 points Try by Jessie Mishicky for 5 points), Clarke Road S.S. 7 (Try by Megan Caruana for 5 points Conversion by Mackenzie Burley)

South C.I. 12 (Tries: T. Hood, K. Veriotes Cons: K. Veriotes (1 from 2)), Woodstock C.I. 0