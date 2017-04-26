April 25 High School Scoreboard

TVRA VARSITY GIRLS RUGBY

South C.I. 27 (Tries: N. Abram (2), T. Hood, S. Jamieson, L. Robbins Cons: K. Veriotes (1 from 5)), St. Mary’s C.H.S. 7 (Tries: A. Bruder Cons: A. Bruder (1 from 1))

Medway H.S. 55 (Trys – V.Smith (2), J.Mishirky (2), J.Gregory (2), D.Clarke, K.VandenHeuvel, M.Fowles. Conversions – V.Smith (2), K.VandenHeuvel (3)), Oakridge S.S. 0

Clarke Road S.S. 64, Sir Wilfrid Laurier S.S. 7

TVDSB SOUTHEAST VARSITY GIRLS SOCCER

Glencoe District H.S. 0, East Elgin S.S. 0

Parkside C.I. 4, West Elgin S.S. 0

TVDSB SOUTHEAST VARSITY BOYS SOCCER

West Elgin S.S. 2 (Tanner Page (2)), Parkside C.I. 1 (Dylan Rennie)

East Elgin S.S. 3, Glencoe District H.S. 0

TVDSB CENTRAL VARSITY BOYS SOCCER

A.B. Lucas S.S. 3 (Scorers: Nicholas Sanchez Nick Barnes Useni Kashindi Clean Sheet: Sam Spolstra), Saunders S.S. 0

Oakridge S.S. 2 (Aziz, Monchamp), Medway H.S. 1 (Himaras)

Sir Frederick Banting S.S. 3 (John Pantazopoulos (1) Brandon Crocker-Burch (1) Justin Owolabi (1)), Westminster S.S. 0

Sir Wilfrid Laurier S.S. 5 (Rowland(3), Duol(2), Justin Wood), Central S.S. 1 (Griffin Campbell)

LDA VARSITY GIRLS SOCCER

Regina Mundi C.H.S. 2 (Goals, Chanel Eugenio, Chloe Meldrum. Shut-out Joy Simpson.), St. Joseph’s C.H.S. 0

London District Christian S.S. 4, Monseigneur-Bruyere 0