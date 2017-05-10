London’s Varsity Football Schedule Released
Here is the 2017 schedule for the London Jr. Mustangs 19-and-under squad in the newly-formed Ontario Varsity Football League. All home games will be played at TD Stadium:
May 14 vs Mississauga, Ron Joyce Stadium, Hamilton 6 p.m.
May 28 vs Cambridge at London 7 p.m.
June 3 vs Essex at London 7 p.m.
June 10 at Durham, Pine Ridge Secondary School 7 p.m.
June 16 at Hamilton, Ron Joyce Stadium 7:30 p.m.
June 24 at Niagara, Kiwanis Field 8 p.m.
June 30 vs Guelph at London 8 p.m.
July 15 vs Kingston at London 7 p.m.
