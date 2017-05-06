London Duo Join National Junior Volleyball Squad

Volleyball Canada is pleased to announce the 2017 Men’s Junior National Team roster

“We are extremely happy with the 2017 edition of our U21 team,” said Julien Boucher, High Performance Director. “We had a productive selection camp, which I would consider one of our best ever and that’s a tribute to all players and staff who attended. Our future looks bright.” – Julien Boucher — High Performance Director

The junior team will be training in Gatineau at the Centre Sportif to prepare for the U21 Pan Am Cup, held from May 14 to 21 in Fort McMurray, AB. A roster of 12 of the 14 athletes listed below will be travelling to Fort Mac this month.

The Pan Am Cup tournament will also serve as the qualifier for the U21 FIVB World Championship in Czech Republic from June 23 to July 2, 2017. The Top NORCECA (North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation) team and top CSV (South American Volleyball Confederation) side each earn a berth from this event for the U21 Worlds.

“We’re excited about this year’s group of players,” said Gino Brousseau, head coach of the junior team. “Many of the athletes were part of the program last year, and have gained valuable experience and maturity over the past year. We’re looking forward to the opportunity to play in our home country to work toward the goal of U21 World Championship qualification.”

For more on the U21 Pan Am Cup, please click here. The final Pan Am Cup roster will be announced before the team travels to Alberta.

2017 Canadian Men’s Junior Volleyball Team

Mikael Clegg; St. Andrews, MB; (University of Winnipeg) – Setter

Jesse Elser; Calgary, AB (FTC – Team Canada) – Left Side

Derek Epp; Saskatoon, SK; (University of Saskatchewan) – Setter

Andre Foreman; London, ON (Fanshawe College) – Libero

Daenan Gyimah; Scarborough, ON (UCLA Bruins) – Middle

Jacob Kern; Edmonton, AB (Trinity Western University) – Left Side

Eric Loeppky; Steinbach, MB (Trinity Western University) – Left Side

Matthew Mawdsley; London, ON (University of Waterloo) – Middle

Fynn McCarthy; Lake Country, BC (Kelowna Volleyball Club) – Middle

Matthew Passalent; Hamilton, ON (McMaster University) – Right Side

Jordan Pereira; St. Catharines, ON (McMaster University) – Libero

Taryq Sani; Ajax, ON (University of Alberta) – Left Side

Sharone Vernon; Scarborough, ON (FTC – Team Canada) – Right Side

Max Vriend; Barrhead, AB (MacEwan University) – Middle

Staff:

Gino Brousseau; Quebec City, QC – Head Coach

Adam Simac; Ottawa/Toronto, ON – Assistant Coach

Francois St-Denis; Ottawa, ON – Assistant Coach

Daniel Cuzmar Grimalt; Quebec City, QC – Statistician

Jennifer Martins; Waterloo, ON. – Therapist

From Fanshawe Falcons:

(London, Ontario) – Volleyball Canada announced today that Andre Foreman of the Fanshawe Men’s Volleyball team has been named to the 2017 Men’s Junior National Team roster. The London, Ontario, native was a member of the Falcons squad that hosted the 2017 Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Men’s Volleyball National Championship. Foreman also captured a bronze medal with Fanshawe at the CCAA Nationals in 2016.

“I’m extremely proud of André,” said Falcons Head Coach Patrick Johnston. “This is a huge step in his development and he’s fought hard to get it. He’s a true student of the game and I trust he’ll absorb every moment of training and competition this summer”.