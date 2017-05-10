CFL Draft Catches Local Ballers
The following local gridiron stars were selected in the recent CFL draft:
Nate Behar, London (Carleton Ravens) – 5th overall, Edmonton Eskimos
Zach Annen, St. Thomas (Carleton Ravens) – 5th round, 39th, Montreal Alouettes
Jacob Sarfone, London (Guelph Gryphons) – 6th round, 47th, Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Emmanual Adusel, London (Carleton Ravens) – 7th round, 57th, Saskatchewan Roughriders
Mark Mackie, London (McMaster Marauders) – 8th round, 67th, Edmonton Eskimos
