CFL Draft Catches Local Ballers

The following local gridiron stars were selected in the recent CFL draft:

Nate Behar, London (Carleton Ravens) – 5th overall, Edmonton Eskimos

Zach Annen, St. Thomas (Carleton Ravens) – 5th round, 39th, Montreal Alouettes

Jacob Sarfone, London (Guelph Gryphons) – 6th round, 47th, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Emmanual Adusel, London (Carleton Ravens) – 7th round, 57th, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Mark Mackie, London (McMaster Marauders) – 8th round, 67th, Edmonton Eskimos