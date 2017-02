Sunday night at Chatham Memorial Arena, Brenden Trottier scored five goals to propel the London Nationals to a 9-5 win over the Maroons.

London finishes their Jr. B regular season at 36-13-1 and in third place in the Western Conference. They meet St. Marys Lincolns in the first playoff round beginning Wednesday in London.

Trottier wins the Nats’ scoring title with 30 goals and 50 assists.