Sutherland Cup Preview, Nats Versus Cyclones

By: Chris McLachlin, OHA Media

OHA SUTHERLAND CUP SEMIFINALS PREVIEW

Listowel Cyclones (40-7-1-2) vs London Nationals (36-13-1-0)

The Listowel Cyclones and London Nationals will face each other in the 2017 OHA Sutherland Cup Semifinals with Game 1 taking place on Friday, April 14 in Listowel at 7:30 PM. The Nationals are looking for a return trip to the Sutherland Cup Finals and avenge last year’s loss to the Caledonia Corvairs and the Cyclones are looking to claim their first-ever Sutherland Cup.

Listowel Cyclones

Regular Season: 40-7-1-2

Playoffs: 12-2

The Listowel Cyclones are coming off their first Midwestern Conference Championship since 2005 and enter the OHA Sutherland Cup Semifinals as the top seed after edging Caledonia with a higher goal average from the last 2 rounds of the GOJHL playoffs. The Cyclones are in search of their first-ever Sutherland Cup Championship.

During the regular season, the Cyclones had the 8th best offense in the entire GOJHL and the best in their Conference, averaging 4.30 goals per game. So far in the playoffs when the competition is a little stiffer and goals are usually at a premium, the Cyclones have kept their offensive output fairly steady, averaging 4.07 goals per game, which places them 4th in the GOJHL. Where the Cyclones really excel is in their own end, as they were the 3rd best defensive team in the GOJHL’s regular season, giving up on average only 2.12 goals per game and in the playoffs they have turned it up a notch. Through 14 playoff games, the Cyclones’ goals against average per game is a miniscule 1.64, best in the playoffs, and a full goal less than their opponent, the London Nationals who are 5th best and averaging 2.67 goals against per game.

Listowel plays a tough and disciplined style but their key defensive strength comes in goal as goaltenders Brock Baier and Justin Hergott were the top goaltending tandem in the Midwestern Conference in the regular season. Baier had a spectacular rookie season and was named the Conference’s rookie of the year; in 33 games Baier was 24-6-1, 4 shutouts, 2.03 GAA and .933 SV%. Fellow rookie Hergott was equally impressive, going 16-3-0, 3 shutouts, 2.11 GAA and .919 SV%. In the playoffs it’s been all Baier as he has played in all 14 games, going 12-2 with a 1.55 GAA and .945 SV%.

Offensively the Cyclones were led in the regular season by forwards Holdyn Lansink (72 points), Chayse Herrfort (64 points), and Jakob Lee (61 points). So far in the playoffs it has been Lansink (28 points) leading the way, along with mid-season acquisition Cullen Mercer (22 points), Jamie Huber (19 points) and Lee (16 points), as the Cyclones have used a balanced attach to reach this point.

London Nationals

Regular Season: 36-13-1-0

Playoffs: 12-3

The London Nationals have reached the OHA Sutherland Cup Semifinals for the second straight year. Last year they beat Stratford in 6 games to reach the Sutherland Cup Finals where they lost to the powerful Caledonia Corvairs in 4 games. The Nationals last won the Sutherland Cup in 2013.

The Nationals were the 5th best offensive team in the GOJHL in the regular season, averaging 4.64 goals per game and they have increased their production so far in the playoffs, as they have averaged 4.87 goals per game in their 15 playoff games, the best in the GOJHL.

Up front the Nationals are led by Brenden Trottier who led all Western Conference scorers this year in the regular season with 80 points (30G, 50A). Trottier is not the only offensive threat on this deep London team as Brandon Glover scored 37 points in 22 games for the Nationals after being acquired from St. Mary’s and finished the season with 75 points overall. 4 other players averaged more than one point per game, including Ethan Nother (47 points with London, 57 total), Max Vinogradov (57 points), and Austin Kemp (47 points). The Nationals also get a boost offensively from the blueline as Quinn Lenihan had 38 points (8G, 30A) in 45 games and was named the Western Conference’s top defenceman. So far through 15 playoff games, the Nats have boosted their scoring and their depth has come to the forefront as Nother leads with 26 points (11G, 15A), but 8 other players are in double digits and they’ve had 7 different players with at least 1 game winning goal.

At the defensive end the Nationals allowed the 5th fewest goals during the regular season, averaging just 2.62 goals against and in the playoffs they have been pretty consistent at 2.67 goals against per game, also 5th overall. With the exception of one wild game in St. Marys where they gave up 10 and lost 10-7, the Nationals have been good defensively in front of goaltender Cameron Zanussi. During the regular season, Zanussi, who started the season in Brantford, put up some really good numbers for the Nationals, going 16-7-0, 3 shutouts, 2.19 GAA and .925 SV%. Zanussi has played in every playoff game so far, with a record of 12-3, 3 shutouts, 2.59 GAA and .913 SV%. Trenton McGrail provides the Nationals with depth between the pipes as he played strong during the regular season (11-2-0, 2.73 GAA, .899 SV%).

HOW THEY GOT HERE

Listowel:

– beat Brantford in 4 games in Conference Quarterfinals

– beat Waterloo in 4 games in Conference Semifinals

– beat Elmira in 6 games to win Midwestern Conference Championship

London:

– beat St. Marys in 5 games in Conference Quarterfinals

– beat Chatham in 5 games in Conference Semifinals

– beat Leamington in 5 games to win Western Conference Championship

LEADING PLAYOFF SCORERS

Listowel:

1. Holdyn Lansink 28 PTS (12G, 16A) in 14 games

2. Cullen Mercer 22 PTS (12G, 10A) in 14 games

3. Jamie Huber 19 PTS (7G, 12A) in 14 games

London:

1. Ethan Nother 26 PTS (11G, 15A) in 15 games

2. Max Vinogradov 22 PTS (9G, 13A) in 15 games

3. Austin Kemp 20 PTS (11G, 9A) in 15 games

GOALTENDERS

Listowel:

Brock Baier (14GP, 12-2, 1.55 GAA, .945 SV%)

London:

Cameron Zanussi (15GP, 12-3, 2.59 GAA, .913 SV%)

POWER PLAY

Listowel: 22.2% (reg. season), 28.4% (playoffs)

London: 23.5% (reg. season), 31.0% (playoffs)

PENALTY KILLING

Listowel: 87.6% (reg. season), 87.1% (playoffs)

London: 84.4% (reg. season), 85.7% (playoffs)

2017 OHA SUTHERLAND CUP SEMIFINALS

Game 1: Fri. Apr. 14 at 7:30 PM – London at Listowel

Game 2: Sat. Apr. 15 at 7:30 PM – Listowel at London

Game 3: Mon. Apr. 17 at 7:30 PM – London at Listowel

Game 4: Wed. Apr. 19 at 7:30 PM – Listowel at London

*Game 5: Fri. Apr. 21 at 7:30 PM – London at Listowel

*Game 6: Sat. Apr. 22 at 7:30 PM – Listowel at London

*Game 7: Mon. Apr. 24 at 7:30 PM – London at Listowel

(* if necessary)

To follow the OHA Sutherland Cup Semifinals please visit: www.gojhl.ca.