Sugar Kings Take 2-0 Sutherland Cup Lead

Saturday at Western Fair Sports Centre, the Elmira Sugar Kings blanked the London Nationals, 2-0, to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Sutherland Cup Championship final.

London out shot Elmira, 49-24. Jacob Black scored in the first period, while Andrew McIntyre scored in the second.

Game 3 April 30 London at Elmira 7:30 p.m.

Game 4 May 3 London at Elmira 7:30 p.m.

* Game 5 May 5 Elmira at London 7:30 p.m.

* Game 6 May 7 London at Elmira 7:30 p.m.

* Game 7 May 8 Elmira at London 7:30 p.m.

* if necessary