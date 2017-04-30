Sugar Kings Take 2-0 Sutherland Cup Lead

April 30, 2017 By:jeffreyreed (Copyright 2017 London Ontario Golf) 0 Comments

Saturday at Western Fair Sports Centre, the Elmira Sugar Kings blanked the London Nationals, 2-0, to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Sutherland Cup Championship final.

London out shot Elmira, 49-24. Jacob Black scored in the first period, while Andrew McIntyre scored in the second.

Game 3  April 30 London at Elmira 7:30 p.m.
Game 4  May 3 London at Elmira 7:30 p.m.
* Game 5  May 5 Elmira at London 7:30 p.m.
* Game 6  May 7 London at Elmira 7:30 p.m.
* Game 7  May 8 Elmira at London 7:30 p.m.
* if necessary

