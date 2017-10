Friday night at St. Thomas, the Stars ended the London Nationals’ six-game winning streak with a 4-1 victory.

London falls to 9-4.

Defenseman Ben Derrough scored London’s only goal to open the game, then it was all Stars. Kevin Hu recorded a hat trick for St. Thomas.

Next Game: Tonight at Western Fair Sports Centre versus LaSalle Vipers 7:30 p.m.