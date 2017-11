Friday at St. Thomas, Ryan Bangs scored with 3:22 left in the third period to give the Stars a 2-1 win over the London Nationals.

After a scoreless first period, Brett Primeau put the Nats up 1-0 at 4:56 in the second period. With three seconds left in the period, Ryan Rosborough tied the game at 1-1.

Next Game: Tonight London at Strathroy 7:30 p.m.