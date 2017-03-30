Nats Win Western Conference Final Opener

Quinn Lenihan scored with 32 second remaining to give the London Nationals a 5-4 win over the Leamington Flyers Wednesday at Western Fair Sports Centre.

The Nats now lead the best-of-seven GOJHL Western Conference final, 1-0.

London vs. Leamington

(Best-of-seven GOJHL Western Conference final)

London leads 1-0

Game 2: Thursday, 7:10 p.m. at Leamington Kinsmen Rec Complex

Game 3: Saturday, April 1, 7:30 p.m. in London

Game 4: Sunday, April 2, 7:10 p.m. in Leamington

x-Game 5: Wednesday, April 5, 7:30 p.m. in London

x-Game 6: Thursday, April 6, 7:10 p.m. in Leamington

x-Game 7: Saturday, April 8, 7:30 p.m. in London

x-if needed