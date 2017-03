The London Nationals face the Chatham Maroons in a Jr. B Western Conference semifinal, after beating the visiting St. Marys Lincolns, 4-3, Wednesday night at Western Fair Sports Centre. London won the best-of-seven opener, four games to one.

Max Vinogradov scored the winner at 9:31 of the third period.

No. 2 ranked Chatham now faces No. 3 ranked London in a best-of-seven series.