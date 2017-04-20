Nats Win Away From Sutherland Cup Final

April 20, 2017 By:jeffreyreed (Copyright 2017 London Ontario Golf) 0 Comments

The London Nationals are one win away from a berth in the Sutherland Cup finals, after blanking the Listowel Cyclones 2-0 Wednesday at Western Fair Sports Centre. London lead the OHL semifinal, 3 games to 1.

Brenden Trottier and Carson Brookshaw (empty net) scored in the third period.

Game 5: Fri. Apr. 21 at 7:30 PM – London at Listowel
*Game 6: Sat. Apr. 22 at 7:30 PM – Listowel at London
*Game 7: Mon. Apr. 24 at 7:30 PM – London at Listowel
(* if necessary)

 

