Nats Win Away From Sutherland Cup Final

The London Nationals are one win away from a berth in the Sutherland Cup finals, after blanking the Listowel Cyclones 2-0 Wednesday at Western Fair Sports Centre. London lead the OHL semifinal, 3 games to 1.

Brenden Trottier and Carson Brookshaw (empty net) scored in the third period.

Game 5: Fri. Apr. 21 at 7:30 PM – London at Listowel

*Game 6: Sat. Apr. 22 at 7:30 PM – Listowel at London

*Game 7: Mon. Apr. 24 at 7:30 PM – London at Listowel

(* if necessary)