The London Nationals are a win away from repeating as GOJHL Western Conference champions, thanks to a 2-0 shutout of the Leamington Flyers Sunday in Leamington.

Game 5 is slated for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in London. Game 6, if necessary, is scheduled for Thursday in Leamington, with a sudden-death Game 7 scheduled for London on Saturday.

London lost to Caledonia in last year’s Sutherland Cup final.