Nats Tie Semifinal

Saturday at Western Fair Sports Centre, five London Nationals had a two-point game as the Nats beat the Chatham Maroons, 7-2, to tie their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal at 1-1.

London out shot Chatham, 42-33, with Cameron Zanussi turning away 32 shots for the Nats.

Sutherland Cup Playoffs

Best-Of-Seven Western Conference Semifinal

Series tied 1-1

Sunday, March 19 at Chatham 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 22 at London 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 23 at Chatham 7 p.m.

*Saturday, March 25 at London 7:30 p.m.

*Sunday, March 26 at Chatham 7 p.m.

* if necessary