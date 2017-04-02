Nats Shut Out Flyers
The London Nationals have taken a 2-1 lead in the GOJHL best-of-seven Western Conference final, with a 4-0 shutout of the Leamington Flyers Saturday night at Western Fair Sports Centre.
London out shot Leamington, 29-12. Cameron Zanussi recorded the shutout. Four Nats pitched in with goals. Click here for the boxscore.
London vs. Leamington
(Best-of-seven GOJHL Western Conference final)
London Leads Series 2-1
Game 4: Sunday, April 2, 7:10 p.m. in Leamington
Game 5: Wednesday, April 5, 7:30 p.m. in London
x-Game 6: Thursday, April 6, 7:10 p.m. in Leamington
x-Game 7: Saturday, April 8, 7:30 p.m. in London
x-if needed
