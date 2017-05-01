Nats Need Four-Game Winning Streak

The Elmira Sugar Kings are one win away from claiming the OHA Junior B Sutherland Cup, thanks to a 4-1 win at home Sunday, and a commanding three games to none lead in this best-of-seven championship final.

Austin Kemp scored a first period power play goal before the Sugar Kings scored four unanswered goals in the second period. Klayton Hoelscher and Ethan Skinner both had a goal and an assist for Elmira, who out shot London, 36-29.

Game 4 May 3 London at Elmira 7:30 p.m.

* Game 5 May 5 Elmira at London 7:30 p.m.

* Game 6 May 7 London at Elmira 7:30 p.m.

* Game 7 May 8 Elmira at London 7:30 p.m.

* if necessary