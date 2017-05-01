Nats Need Four-Game Winning Streak

May 1, 2017

The Elmira Sugar Kings are one win away from claiming the OHA Junior B Sutherland Cup, thanks to a 4-1 win at home Sunday, and a commanding three games to none lead in this best-of-seven championship final.

Austin Kemp scored a first period power play goal before the Sugar Kings scored four unanswered goals in the second period. Klayton Hoelscher and Ethan Skinner both had a goal and an assist for Elmira, who out shot London, 36-29.

Game 4  May 3 London at Elmira 7:30 p.m.
* Game 5  May 5 Elmira at London 7:30 p.m.
* Game 6  May 7 London at Elmira 7:30 p.m.
* Game 7  May 8 Elmira at London 7:30 p.m.
* if necessary

Nationals

