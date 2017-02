Here’s the schedule for the Jr. B Western Conference best-of-seven playoff with the London Nationals and St. Marys Lincolns:

March 1 St. Marys at London 7:30 p.m.

March 3 London at St. Marys 7:30 p.m.

March 4 St. Marys at London 7:30 p.m.

March 7 London at St. Marys 7:30 p.m.

*March 8 St. Marys at London 7:30 p.m.

*March 10 London at St. Marys 7:30 p.m.

*March 11 St. Marys at London 7:30 p.m.

* if necessary