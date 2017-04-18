Nats Lead Semifinal

Monday at Listowel, the London Nationals took a 2-1 lead in their semifinal series versus the Cyclones with a 4-1 victory.

Brandon Glover scored twice for London, while Jaimen Allison and Adam Sinclair scored singles.

2017 OHA SUTHERLAND CUP SEMIFINALS

Game 4: Wed. Apr. 19 at 7:30 PM – Listowel at London

Game 5: Fri. Apr. 21 at 7:30 PM – London at Listowel

*Game 6: Sat. Apr. 22 at 7:30 PM – Listowel at London

*Game 7: Mon. Apr. 24 at 7:30 PM – London at Listowel

(* if necessary)