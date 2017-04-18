Nats Lead Semifinal
Monday at Listowel, the London Nationals took a 2-1 lead in their semifinal series versus the Cyclones with a 4-1 victory.
Brandon Glover scored twice for London, while Jaimen Allison and Adam Sinclair scored singles.
2017 OHA SUTHERLAND CUP SEMIFINALS
Game 4: Wed. Apr. 19 at 7:30 PM – Listowel at London
Game 5: Fri. Apr. 21 at 7:30 PM – London at Listowel
*Game 6: Sat. Apr. 22 at 7:30 PM – Listowel at London
*Game 7: Mon. Apr. 24 at 7:30 PM – London at Listowel
(* if necessary)
No comments yet... Be the first to leave a reply!