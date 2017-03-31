Nats, Flyers Final Tied 1-1

March 31, 2017 By:jeffreyreed (Copyright 2017 London Ontario Golf) 0 Comments

Thursday night in Leamington, the Flyers evened their best-of-seven GOJHL Western Conference final versus the London Nationals at one game apiece, thanks to a 2-0 shutout. Click here for the boxscore.

London vs. Leamington
(Best-of-seven GOJHL Western Conference final)
Series tied 1-1

Game 3: Saturday, April 1, 7:30 p.m. in London

Game 4: Sunday, April 2, 7:10 p.m. in Leamington

Game 5: Wednesday, April 5, 7:30 p.m. in London

x-Game 6: Thursday, April 6, 7:10 p.m. in Leamington

x-Game 7: Saturday, April 8, 7:30 p.m. in London

x-if needed

