Nats, Flyers Final Tied 1-1
Thursday night in Leamington, the Flyers evened their best-of-seven GOJHL Western Conference final versus the London Nationals at one game apiece, thanks to a 2-0 shutout. Click here for the boxscore.
London vs. Leamington
(Best-of-seven GOJHL Western Conference final)
Series tied 1-1
Game 3: Saturday, April 1, 7:30 p.m. in London
Game 4: Sunday, April 2, 7:10 p.m. in Leamington
Game 5: Wednesday, April 5, 7:30 p.m. in London
x-Game 6: Thursday, April 6, 7:10 p.m. in Leamington
x-Game 7: Saturday, April 8, 7:30 p.m. in London
x-if needed
