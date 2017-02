Wednesday night at Western Fair Sports Centre, Ethan Nother scored a power play goal at 17:29 of the second period to give the London Nationals a 4-3 win over the Strathroy Rockets. London out shot Strathroy, 47-35.

Upcoming Games:

Feb. 23 London at Lambton Shores 8 p.m.

Feb. 26 London at Chatham 7 p.m.

End of regular season