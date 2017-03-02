Nats Draw First Blood

Wednesday night at Western Fair Sports Centre, Ethan Nother scored two goals and collected two assists as the London Nationals beat the St. Marys Lincolns, 6-3, to take a 1-0 lead in their best-of-seven Jr. B playoff opener.

Michael Andlauer also scored twice for London.

London leads series 1-0:

March 3 London at St. Marys 7:30 p.m.

March 4 St. Marys at London 7:30 p.m.

March 7 London at St. Marys 7:30 p.m.

*March 8 St. Marys at London 7:30 p.m.

*March 10 London at St. Marys 7:30 p.m.

*March 11 St. Marys at London 7:30 p.m.

* if necessary