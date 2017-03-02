Nats Draw First Blood

March 2, 2017 By:jeffreyreed (Copyright 2017 London Ontario Golf) 0 Comments

Wednesday night at Western Fair Sports Centre, Ethan Nother scored two goals and collected two assists as the London Nationals beat the St. Marys Lincolns, 6-3, to take a 1-0 lead in their best-of-seven Jr. B playoff opener.

Michael Andlauer also scored twice for London.

London leads series 1-0:
March 3  London at St. Marys  7:30 p.m.
March 4  St. Marys at London  7:30 p.m.
March 7  London at St. Marys  7:30 p.m.
*March 8  St. Marys at London  7:30 p.m.
*March 10  London at St. Marys  7:30 p.m.
*March 11  St. Marys at London  7:30 p.m.
* if necessary

 

