Sunday night at Chatham, Jordan DiCicco and Max Vinogradov both scored twice to help the London Nationals double the Maroons, 8-4.

London now sits at 5-4 with three straight wins.

Brandon Glover scored once and added three assists last night, as London out shot the Maroons, 38-28.

Next Game: Wednesday, October 11 St. Marys at London 7:30 p.m.