Monday at Western Fair Sports Centre, Colin Wilson scored twice as the London Nationals blanked the St. Thomas Stars, 4-0. Cameron Zanussi recorded the shutout.

Upcoming Games:

Feb. 22 Strathroy at London 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 23 London at Lambton Shores 8 p.m.

Feb. 26 London at Chatham 7 p.m.

End of regular season