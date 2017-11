Saturday at Strathroy, the London Nationals scored just six second into the contest en route to a 5-0 shutout of the Rockets.

Former Barrie Colts and Saginaw Spirit netminder David Ovsjannikov recorded the shutout.

Brenden Trottier, Josh Coyle, Cohen Kiteley, Brock Trichilo and Mathew Shuckett all scored for the Nats, who host Komoka on Wednesday, November 15 at 7:30 p.m.