Nats Blank Lincs 9-0

Wednesday at Western Fair Sports Centre, Brandon Glover and Mitchell Webb each had a hat trick as the London Nationals blanked the St. Marys Lincolns, 9-0.

Zachary Springer turned away 21 shots for the shutout. London pounded Lincs netminder Tristan Lewis with 48 shots.

Max Vinogradov and Brett Whitehead each had three assists for London, now 6-4 with four straight wins.

Next Game: Saturday, October 14 at Komoka Kings 7:15 p.m.