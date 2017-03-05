Nats Blank Lincs 3-0

The London Nationals took a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven Jr. B playoff with the St. Marys Lincolns, with a 3-0 victory Saturday night at Western Fair Sports Centre.

London out shot the Lincs, 42-26. All three goals came in the third period. Ethan Nother, Connor Schmalz and Carson Brookshaw were London’s goal getters.

London leads series 2-1

March 7 London at St. Marys 7:30 p.m.

March 8 St. Marys at London 7:30 p.m.

*March 10 London at St. Marys 7:30 p.m.

*March 11 St. Marys at London 7:30 p.m.

* if necessary