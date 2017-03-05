Nats Blank Lincs 3-0

March 5, 2017 By:jeffreyreed (Copyright 2017 London Ontario Golf) 0 Comments

The London Nationals took a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven Jr. B playoff with the St. Marys Lincolns, with a 3-0 victory Saturday night at Western Fair Sports Centre.

London out shot the Lincs, 42-26. All three goals came in the third period. Ethan Nother, Connor Schmalz and Carson Brookshaw were London’s goal getters.

London leads series 2-1
March 7  London at St. Marys  7:30 p.m.
March 8  St. Marys at London  7:30 p.m.
*March 10  London at St. Marys  7:30 p.m.
*March 11  St. Marys at London  7:30 p.m.
* if necessary

Twitter Digg Delicious Stumbleupon Technorati Facebook Email
Nationals

About jeffreyreed

A leading Canadian communications professional. Corporate office www.JeffreyReedReporting.com established 1989.
View all posts by jeffreyreed

No comments yet... Be the first to leave a reply!